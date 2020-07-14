There Were Potential Public Exposures To COVID-19 In Springfield, Say Public Health Officials

There have been more potential public exposures to COVID-19 from nine positive individuals, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Prior to being diagnosed, they went to these locations:

Thursday, July 2, Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N. Kansas Expy., in the afternoon for 30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, 3333 S. Glenstone Ave. Ste 120, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5, Walmart Supercenter, 2021 E. Independence St., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, July 5, El Puente, 1111 E. Republic Rd., from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5, Best Buy, 3450 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, July 5 Macy’s in the Battlefield Mall, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5, Bath and Body Works in the Battlefield Mall, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5:, Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5, Patton Alley Pub, 313 S. Patton Ave., from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6, Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 2909 S. Campbell Ave., around 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7, Jose Locos, 853 N. Glenstone Ave., from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7, Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S. Campbell Ave., sometime in the afternoon before 5 p.m. for 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8, Shoe Carnival, 3408 S. Glenstone Ave., from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the positive cases worked at the following location:

Monday, July 6, Orange Leaf, 1011 S. Glenstone Ave., from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the health department, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider.

