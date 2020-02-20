'There's No More Guessing': Brady Sims On The Sport — And The Science — Of Bull Riding

Often referred to as the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, bull riding is not for the faint of heart. In fact, the medical director for the international organization Professional Bull Riders estimates that about 1 in 15 rides results in injury. Yet, the sport is gaining popularity.

Since PBR was founded in 1992, the sport has grown into a global phenomenon. Over the course of a weeklong competition, riders can earn up to six figures in prize money.

This weekend, PBR is hosting a competition at the Enterprise Center. Riders and their bulls will be coming to St. Louis with several events already under their belt, and competition this year has been tough.



One of the riders competing is Brady Sims. The Missouri native is currently ranked as the 27th rider in the world.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we talked with Sims about his career and his road to recovery following an injury he suffered in 2017.

“You kind of have to have that mentality that there’s a huge possibility you might get hurt, but that doesn’t mean you can quit or be done,” Sims said. “If that was the case, you shouldn’t even start it to begin with.”

As bulls have become harder to ride in the past decade, Sims said bull riding has become a science for riders as they struggle to stay on the bull for eight seconds.

“There’s no more guessing. It’s kind of like racing horses bred to run — hunting dogs are bred to hunt,” Sims added. “These bulls are specifically bred to go out and buck, and they absolutely love it.”

The conversation also touched on PBR’s connections to the U.S. Border Patrol, which is a major sponsor of the organization.

“I stay out of politics,” Sims said. “I don’t mess with it. I just come to ride bulls, and I’m just happy to have people support us.”

Listen to the full discussion:



Related Event

What: Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast tour

When: Feb. 22-23, 2020

Where: Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103)

