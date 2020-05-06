Thousands of Applications for Missouri's First Elk Hunt

Hunters are lining up by the thousands for a chance to participate in the first elk hunt in modern Missouri history.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says it received 7,181 applicants as of Monday for one of five permits for the hunt. The winners of the permits will be chosen in a drawing in early summer. The first elk season will include an archery portion Oct. 17-25 and a firearms portion Dec. 12-20.

The conservation department began restoring elk to Missouri in 2011 and the herd has grown to more than 200. They roam in parts of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.