Thursday: Affordable Housing Trust Funds And Their Effectiveness In The St. Louis Region

Last month, the St. Louis County Council voted 4-3 for Councilwoman Lisa Clancy’s bill to establish a trust fund aimed at creating more affordable housing. Clancy estimates the fund will earn about $50,000 a year via money from the state’s sales tax on medical marijuana.

Meanwhile the housing trust fund annual budget in St. Louis city is $4.5 million on average, $500,000 short of the $5 million minimum annual allocation passed by voters in 2002.

Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with Clancy about her proposal, as well as the major developments on housing affordability in the St. Louis region over the past few years. Molly Metzger, a senior lecturer at Washington University, will also join the conversation.

