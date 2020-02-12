Thursday: 'Awakenings' Opera Premiering In St. Louis Comes From Unique Partnership

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Composer Tobias Picker has five operas to his credit, with commissions from the LA Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, among others, and serious acclaim. But his sixth opera, which makes its world premiere at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis this June, will have particular personal resonance. The librettist writing the words to go with Picker’s music is his husband, Dr. Aryeh Lev Stollman.

And while Stollman has written three novels, this is his first time writing an opera libretto. Still, he brings a particular expertise to the show, which is an adaptation of Dr. Oliver Sacks’ nonfiction medical drama “Awakenings.” Like Sacks, Stollman is a physician who studies the nervous system (Stollman is a neuroradiologist; Sacks was a neurologist).



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the married couple will discuss their unique collaboration. They’ll also offer a sneak peek at music from the show, with a few samples recorded during a workshop of the opera in Cincinnati last November.

Related Event

What: “Awakenings” World Premiere

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020

Where: Opera Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves, MO 63119)

Have a question or comment about Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ adaptation of “Awakenings”? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

