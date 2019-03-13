Thursday: Celebrating All Things St. Louis For 314 Day

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

March 14 is celebrated nationally as Pi Day in honor of the mathematical constant π. But in St. Louis, the local community acknowledges another aspect of the 314 numerical value – the city itself.



For years, locals – especially in the black community – have embraced showing pride for St. Louis through informal gatherings or St. Louis-themed parties in clubs and venues such as 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center.

One common way residents celebrate is by wearing Cardinals or Blues sports gear – and previously Rams jerseys, but that’s not so acceptable anymore since the team’s relocation back to Los Angeles.

People also jam to hit songs from St. Louis music artists, order St. Louis-style Chinese food or visit local eateries such as Imo’s and St. Louis Wing Company – and wash it all down with Vess or Fitz’s soda.

The tradition has caught on and gets bigger every year. This year, event coordinator Sie Brown and hip-hop duo Ryan Escobar and Tenelle Donta – a.k.a Souls of Liberty – will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the local community started the tradition and their upcoming “STL MADE” 314 Day celebration at the Ready Room.

Afterwards, Jeff and Randy Vines – owners of STL Style House, a local retail and custom design shop – will continue the conversation by discussing more of the quirks that make St. Louis unique, from food and accents to the thriving local artist scene.

