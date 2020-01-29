Thursday: FCC Investigation Of Bob Romanik, Entertainment Media Trust Reaches Critical Junction

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at the top of Thursday’s show. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For years, Bob Romanik’s presence on St. Louis-area AM radio airwaves has been marked by constant, overt racism. Somehow, the Illinois-based shock jock remains on air, as the Riverfront Times’ Danny Wicentowski notes in his latest reporting on the saga.

But as Wicentowski detailed in his story published Monday, the current Federal Communications Commission investigation surrounding Romanik has to do with something else: evidence that he is acting as the de-facto owner of Entertainment Media Trust, which owns multiple radio stations in the region. As a felon, that’s something Romanik is barred from doing.

Jane Halprin, an FCC administrative law judge, issued an order last Friday setting a Feb. 10 deadline for EMT’s attorney to explain, as Wicentowski reported, “why she shouldn't throw the license renewal applications out due to ‘EMT’s continuous efforts at obfuscation.’”



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Wicentowski about the implications of this investigation — and what happens next for the “Grim Reaper of Radio.”

