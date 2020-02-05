Thursday: Fire Department PIO, Chief Discuss Ongoing Participation In 'Live Rescue' TV Show

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

News crews haven’t had a monopoly on live footage of breaking news and emergency situations in quite some time. Among other innovations, the proliferation of cellphone video — especially video taken by bystanders during first-responder interactions with citizens — has been a game changer in recent years for the public’s understanding of such events.

Production companies including Big Fish Entertainment have also turned their cameras toward the real-life drama. And in “Live Rescue,” a Big Fish show currently airing on the A&E Network, St. Louisans are finding themselves in the spotlight.

Last April, the St. Louis Fire Department entered into an agreement with Big Fish to allow the company access to record the activity that surrounds calls for help and various crises that department personnel respond to on an everyday basis.



As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Erin Heffernan reported earlier this week, the department does not receive any money in exchange. But Captain Garon Mosby, public information officer for the department, is deeply involved with the production of “Live Rescue,” regularly traveling to New York City on Big Fish’s dime to help produce the Monday evening broadcast.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mosby and St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson will join host Sarah Fenske for a closer look at the collaboration and to answer the questions that “Live Rescue” raises among fans and critics.

