Thursday: 'Lawyers Without Rights' Details How Nazis Targeted Jewish Attorneys

What happened to Jewish lawyers after Hitler took power in Germany? The truth is a painful one. They were stripped of their licenses, driven from their homeland and, in many cases, murdered, even as their gentile colleagues stood silent.

Those horrifying details are at the center of an exhibit that has now been shown all over the world — and makes its St. Louis debut next month. “Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany Under the Third Reich” was first developed in Germany by its bar association. The American Bar Association worked with the German Federal Bar to bring an English version to the U.S.



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll preview the opening of the exhibit at the Law Library Association of St. Louis beginning March 8. Gail Wechsler, the association’s library director, will discuss why she sought out the exhibit — and the big response that related programming is already getting from local attorneys.

Joining the discussion will be Dan Reich, curator and educator at the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center in St. Louis, and William Meinecke, a historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

The local exhibit is sponsored by ADL Heartland, the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis-The Professional Society: Lawyers Division.

Related Event

What: Lawyers Without Rights at the Law Library Association of St. Louis

When: March 8 to June 9, 2020

Where: 10 N. Tucker Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

