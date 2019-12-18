Thursday: Local Sewing Group Crafts 18th Century Clothing

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Sewing may be considered a dying art, but it’s very much alive in St. Louis — and not just the typical hand stitch. In 2017, Christine Millar and Sara Hasz helped create the Saint Louis Georgian Sewing Society. The collective meets frequently to craft clothing based on 18th century fashion, from about 1715 to to 1830.

They craft intricate dresses, court suits and even baby clothes that try to historically mimic items that Marie Antoinette or Madame de Pompadour would wear. Members help each other source the fabric, and learn the technique and designs based on real patterns people once donned centuries ago.



They also attend local events such as symphonies at Powell Hall while wearing clothing that match the time period of the musical pieces performed. And once a year, some members fly out to Versaille, Paris, to participate in the The Grand Masked Ballfestival.

On Thursday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with a few of the group's members to explore how the group formed around such a niche interest and what it all entails. Joining the discussion will be Millar, Hasz and Emily Maynard.

