Thursday: Made In St. Louis, The ‘GenerIter’ Could Open Music Composition To The Masses

Thomas Park has always loved music, but he never saw it as a full-time career. He’s long worked in IT, with a current gig as a public technology assistant at the St. Louis Public Library. On the side, he composed ambient music.

Then, at 47, he enrolled in LaunchCode’s intensive coding program. The St. Louis-based nonprofit offers free classes to train people of all skill levels for coding jobs. But for Park, it offered something else: inspiration for a new open-source music composition module.

Called the GenerIter, Park’s invention uses Python code to transform a series of sounds into music. Would-be composers can plug in short clips of their choosing and let the code do the rest. With it, he’s generated thousands of unique pieces in just a few minutes. And he hopes other musicians and music enthusiasts will join him in doing the same.

Park acknowledges similarities to programs like Band in a Box, which allow users to create songs with just a few inputs. But there’s one huge difference: He intends to make his code available to all, for free. “It’s the only code I’ve found that will do that much work for you without you spending a lot of money,” he said.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Park will detail the two-year journey that led to the GenerIter’s invention. He’ll also demonstrate how the program works and play some of its compositions.

