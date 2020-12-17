Thursday: Meet The 2 St. Louis Theater Impresarios Who Helped Bring Netflix’s ‘The Prom’ To Li

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Dec. 11, Netflix released a film adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Prom,” which tells the story of unlucky Broadway stars traveling to Indiana to support a teen that wants to take her girlfriend to prom.

Two local fans anticipating the film’s release were Jack Lane and Andrew Kuhlman, executive and associate producers of Stages St. Louis, respectively. That’s because three years ago, the two worked to bring “The Prom” to Broadway. Lane was made lead producer of the stage musical, and Kuhlman was brought on as a co-producer.

“I was blown away from the first time I saw [the film adaptation],” Kuhlman said. “And I actually liked it more than I expected to, going into it. You become so close to that project when you worked on it from beginning to end, that when you have to let go of it and you're waiting to see the final new product, it can sometimes be a little scary. But seeing it come together the way it did, it was just beautiful.”

