Thursday: ‘St. Louis Superman’ Producers Head To The Oscars With Bruce Franks Jr.

The producers and subject of “St. Louis Superman,” the documentary film showcasing the story of former Missouri state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., are headed to Los Angeles for this Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. The film has been nominated for a Best Documentary Short Subject Oscar.

The documentary follows Franks’ journey as a lawmaker and his push for a proposal to recognize youth violence as a public health epidemic.

Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with the film’s producers, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan. Mundhra is the founder of Meralta Films and the co-director of the documentary “A Suitable Girl.” Khan is the director of the film “Khoya” and co-director of “The Last Out.”

