Thursday: Uncovering The Meaning Of Indigenous Drawings In Missouri Caves

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Inside more than 100 caves across Missouri, there are historical wonders that are more than meet the eye. But experts like Carol Diaz-Granados and Jim Duncan know the significance of the figurative drawings.

“Well, they're not graffiti, as some archaeologists call them,” Duncan said to St. Louis on the Air. “They [are] actually little bits, or pieces, of narrations. They [are] kind of linear in the arrangements, but they seem to be dealing with narrations … it's a Genesis story of how everything began.”

Duncan is a scholar of the Osage Nations who’s also worked with the Missouri State Museum and Missouri Department of Conservation, and Diaz-Granados is an anthropology research associate at Washington University in St. Louis.

The duo has researched the rock art — referred to as petroglyphs and pictographs — for more than 30 years in Missouri. In that time, the researchers have used the Dhegihan Sioux oral traditions to help interpret the symbolism within rock art found in caves throughout the state.

They'll join Thursday’s program to discuss how the petroglyphs and pictographs in Missouri’s caves came to be and what they tell us about the state's indigenous history.

Have a question or comment about rock art interpretation? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

