Thursday: Want To Learn More About East St. Louis? Here Are Some Ways To Do So

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Thursday.

For those interested in learning more about the rich history of music and culture of East St. Louis, a recently launched “music and history walk” of sorts is one route to consider. Treasure Shields Redmond, daughter of East St. Louis Poet Laureate Eugene Redmond, sought to organize opportunities for hipsters, jazz nerds and genuinely curious minds alike.

Shields Redmond is a poet in her own right, and she conducts the Historic Jazz & Poetry Excursion tour every Saturday. During the tours, participants stop at places such as Culture Cafe in historic East St. Louis, learn about the life and impact of the late jazz great Miles Davis and more.



In addition, Shields Redmond also co-founded the Fannie Lou Hamer House alongside local artist Dail Chambers. The space provides retreat and an affordable short-term, creative stay space for artists and organizers as well as visitors to the area.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will delve into East St. Louis’ rich history with Shields Redmond and how opportunities like the Historic Jazz & Poetry Excursion can revive the city’s public image.



