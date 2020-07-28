The Time is Now to Mail In Primary Election Ballots

Time's a'wastin' if you're among the more than 7,000 Boone County voters who plans to vote absentee or cast your primary election ballot by mail.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon issued a reminder Tuesday that all ballots for next Tuesday's primary must be received by her office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. That includes mail-in and absentee ballots.

Lennon said in a news release that those who requested an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it should bring that ballot to her office in Room 236 of the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.