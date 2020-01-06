Tuesday: Aquarium’s Thousands Of Fish Have Had Nearly 100,000 Human Visitors In Just 2 Weeks

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opened with a big splash on Christmas Day. Thousands of area residents have been streaming through its gates in the two weeks since, and aquarium staff have had to turn some families away due to sell-out crowds.

For executive director Tami Brown, that and frustration with long lines have been the only downsides of an otherwise successful launch of the new downtown destination. Many visitors have expressed excited about their experiences, staff have been enthusiastic about their interactions with visitors and animals alike, and the many marine species who now call the aquarium home seem to be adapting well.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Brown will join host Sarah Fenske for a deeper dive into the new activity at Union Station. Also joining the conversation will be St. Louis Aquarium curator Aaron Sprowl, who will discuss the wide-ranging creatures and their transition to a new space.



