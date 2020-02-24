Tuesday: Author Of ‘The Suspect’ — Detailing 1996 Olympic Bombing — To Speak In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Kevin Salwen is the co-author of a book about the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. The book —“The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle” — was, in part, the inspiration for a controversial film about the bombing and the man who was falsely accused for it.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Salwen, who will be speaking about his book at Central Reform Congregation.

Related Event

What: Kevin Salwen Book Presentation

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Where: Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

Have a question or comment about the bombing in 1996 or about the man — Richard Jewell — who was falsely accused of planting the bomb? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

