Tuesday: Catch The Muny's Greatest Hits Without Leaving Your Living Room

Every summer, the Muny draws hundreds of thousands ecstatic to experience outdoor musical theater. The venue can host up to 11,000 people on any given night, and last year’s seven-show season drew a total of 368,584 people.

Those kinds of numbers weren’t possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Muny had to push back this year’s original program to next year, but in the meantime has continued to put on a show virtually.

It is offering weekly variety hours online — a star-studded mix of never-before-aired clips from past Muny shows, cast reunion sing-alongs, and song and dance performances by Muny artists. Joining Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to share some highlights will be the Muny’s artistic director and executive producer, Mike Isaacson.

What: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!When: July 27 and August 3, 10, 17 (streamcasts re-shown July 30 and August 6, 13, 20)Where: Online at youtube.com/themunytv

