Tuesday: ‘The Glowy Snowy Day’ Offers Pandemic-Safe Drive-Through Puppetry

Since it was first published in 1962, “The Snowy Day” has been one of the most beloved books in children’s literature. Now it’s become a strikingly original play, featuring giant, illuminated puppets in a drive-through outdoor setting that’s perfect for a global pandemic.

“The Glowy Snowy Day” is a joint production of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Kansas City-based StoneLion Puppet Theatre. Featuring 22 performers in 14 separate scenes, it will run for three nights only on the campus of Webster University. Families can play the accompanying soundtrack in their cars as they drive through slowly and witness the spectacle outside the windows.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Adena Varner, the Rep’s director of learning and community engagement, will discuss her inspiration for the play and some of the difficulties involved in carrying it out. We’ll also play a few excerpts from the audio component of the production.

Related Event

What: “The Glowy Snowy Day”

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, through Saturday, January 2, 2021

Where: Webster University (470 East Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO, 63119)

