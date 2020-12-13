Tuesday: How Black Bears Became A ‘Huge Conservation Success Story’ In Missouri

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Black bears are making a great comeback in Missouri. Once thriving in this area, habitat changes and logging by European settlers in the late 1800s drastically decreased the population of black bears. As Laura Conlee puts it: “Bear numbers were driven really, really low.”

Conlee is a furbearer biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation and has studied the black bear community.

She explained that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's efforts to reintroduce black bears into the Ozarks and Washington regions of Arkansas in the 1950s and ‘60s led to the species’ comeback. And as that population grew, more bears started wandering into Missouri and became well established in the state.

“Really, what we're seeing now is the huge conservation success story,” she said. “We have bears recolonizing large portions of their former range, and this is just the natural recolonization as a byproduct of habitat conservation.”

Conlee estimates that there are now about 540 to 840 black bears in Missouri. While surrounding states have designated hunting seasons for the animal, Missouri does not. But the state's Conservation Commission announced Friday that it will be legal to hunt black bears in Missouri starting as early as next fall.

“We're at the point where we have a bear population that's growing quite rapidly. And the proposed hunting season framework is a very, very limited and highly regulated hunting season. So it would not cause our bear population to go extinct. And we have the ability to continue to monitor that population,” she explained.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Conlee will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss the expanding black bear population in Missouri, new hunting guidelines and the Be Bear Aware Campaign as more bears are showing up around the St. Louis region.

