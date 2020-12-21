Tuesday: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Chaplain Reflects On Loss, And Love, In 2020

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The past year has been a tough one for many people. On top of the uncertainty and anxiety brought on by the pandemic, there’s been a lot of sadness and loss.

For Rev. Allison Wible, these things aren’t just a fact of 2020. They’re her job. Wible is a hospital chaplain for Mercy Hospital St. Louis. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, she joins host Sarah Fenske to reflect on the quiet, unseen moments she’s been witness to over the past year as she works with COVID-19 patients and their families.

