Tuesday: New St. Louis Restaurants To Try This April

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine managing editor Catherine Klene and staff writer Adam Rothbarth will discuss some of the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage community.



In addition to highlighting the top food spots to visit, Klene and Rothbarth will make mention of Vicia chef and co-owner Michael Gallina, who is one of the James Beard Foundation finalists for the Best Chef: Midwest award.

The foundation will announce the chef and restaurant award winners at a gala in Chicago on May 6.

