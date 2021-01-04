Tuesday: St. Louis Stars, Kansas City Monarchs Now Part Of Official MLB Record

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Major League Baseball announced in December that it would recognize Negro League players as Major Leaguers in the official records.

Local baseball historian Ed Wheatley says the move reflects an important declaration from MLB that “Black players matter.”

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, Wheatley will discuss the Negro League’s rich history in St. Louis and what the recent change means for the players who are still living today.

