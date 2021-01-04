Tuesday: St. Louisans Enter The New Year With Modest Stimulus, Big Needs

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The year 2020 changed our world in a multitude of ways — and fueled escalating levels of need in our communities. That the United Way of Greater St. Louis experienced its highest number of 211 calls ever is just one indicator of how many people are struggling.

At the same time, the types of need haven’t shifted too much from previous years. More than anything else, according to Ed Bryant, United Way’s vice president of stakeholder engagement, people in the St. Louis region who are struggling right now are still in need of the basics: food, housing and utilities.

That’s where that $600 of federal stimulus money, such as it is, will go (quickly) for many locals. Others may be able to save it. If you ask Bryant, either destination is a good one. But there are other possible uses, too, for those who are doing OK and want to help others — and he has a few suggestions.

Bryant, who was a volunteer with United Way for 15 years before becoming a full-time employee in 2017, will also touch on what’s fueling his optimism about the St. Louis region in this new year.

