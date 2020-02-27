Tuesday: When LGBTQ Dating Apps Double As A Platform For Drug Trafficking

While dating apps are making it easier to help people find love, many in St. Louis’ LGBTQ scene are finding drugs through the apps instead. Drugs such as crystal meth, commonly referred to as “Tina” in the LGBTQ community, are being distributed by some users on dating apps such as Grindr and Scruff.

As people put the letter “T” in capital letters in their usernames, or use ice cream or ice cube emojis to let others know they are carrying the drug on the dating apps, getting it is easier than ever.

That’s according to former KSDK reporter Jeff Small.

Small appeared in a Feb. 7 profile by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch detailing his addiction to cocaine and crystal meth — and how he got sober after his arrest on Jan. 6, 2018.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Small will discuss how drugs are being trafficked through digital means to the LGBTQ community. He will also detail his own experience on the apps and how he conquered his own addiction.

Small will be joined by Brandon Reid, a housing intake coordinator for the St. Louis nonprofit organization Criminal Justice Ministry, and Jason Eccker, a licensed clinical social worker for Synchronicity Counseling Solutions.

Have you encountered drug sales on dating apps? We’d like to hear about your experience. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and we may use them on air or online.

