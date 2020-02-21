Two Domestic Tigers Find a New Home in Northwest Arkansas

You’ve heard of rescued dogs and cats…but tigers? The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs has welcomed two tigers who needed a new home.

The tigers come from a privately owned zoo, and the owners voluntarily turned the tigers over to Turpentine Creek.

Audio of reporter Lamar Colvin and animal curator Emily McCormack

Emily McCormack is the main animal curator at the refuge.

“Our team currently is in Oklahoma rescuing two tigers. A six and a nine year old female tigers. The gentleman that had a privately owned [a] zoo, he and his wife are ill and closing their zoo. And we are the closest accredited sanctuary, and were asked if we can take the two in,” said McCormack.

The refuge rescues big cats, and they are moving the two tigers on the three-and-a-half hour drive from Oklahoma to their new home at Turpentine Creek.

The refuge in Eurkea Springs houses nearly 100 animals, including tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars.

