UM Changes in Rehiring Notice, Contract Lengths Announced for NTT Faculty

Under a revised University of Missouri System policy, research faculty and teaching faculty on the non-tenure track, or NTT, will be notified earlier if they’re not being rehired.

Clinical faculty and professional faculty on the NTT track will not get more notice under the policy revision announced Monday.

The change came from UM System President Mun Choi via email to all four campuses. It requires the system to notify all NTT faculty members who have been employed for five or more years at least one year in advance if they are not going to be rehired for the coming academic year.

This will give them more time to plan their futures versus the minimum three months’ notice previously required for all NTT faculty.

Under the revised policy, NTT faculty who have been employed for two to five consecutive years will be given six months’ notice. Faculty who have been employed for less than two years will be given a minimum of three months’ notice.

Increasing the notice period given to NTT faculty will give them more time to find new positions, as the hiring cycle in academia typically begins in the fall for the following academic year. Three months’ notice for a contract that terminates in August leaves NTT faculty scrambling to find employment as late as May.

