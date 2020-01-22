Views of the News: Remembering Rod Gelatt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached an agreement with the rest of the Royal Family, and will spending more time in Canada. What responsibility did the British press have for their decision? Also, a call for White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham to step up to the podium from 13 of her predecessors and Oprah Winfrey pulls out of a Sundance-bound documentary targeting Russell Simmons From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM