Views of the News: Remembering Rod Gelatt

By 1 hour ago
  • Special guest panelist Mike McKean
He’s been called “grandfather of mid-Missouri media,” a nod to his decades of leadership at KBIA 91.3 FMKOMU 8 and the Missouri School of Journalism. This week, we remember this show’s creator, Rod Gelatt. He died Sunday at his home in Arizona. He was 93. Also, coverage of the #impeachment hearings, and The New York Times tries to bring transparency to presidential endorsements. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Stacey Woelfel, Ryan Thomas and Mike McKean: Views of the News.

