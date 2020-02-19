Views of the News: Should Retired Journalists Be Endorsing Candidates?

The Pentagon’s latest budget request to Congress includes a significant cut to the Stars and Stripes. If passed, Defense Department officials say, the money could be moved to warfighting efforts, and it could communicate to troops directly. But, would it still meet the mission of an independent press? Also, analysis of the coverage of the Coronavirus from around the globe, the launch of the new 24-hour cable news network, Black News Channel, and history made at the Oscars. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.