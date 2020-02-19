 Views of the News: Should Retired Journalists Be Endorsing Candidates? | KBIA
Views of the News: Should Retired Journalists Be Endorsing Candidates?

Former ABC News White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president. Does offering such an opinion compromise a retired journalist in the way it does those still working in the newsroom? Also, McClatchy files bankruptcy, and British Prime Minister wants to end the licensing model that’s funded the BBC for 100 years. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM

