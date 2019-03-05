Views Preview: 'The Commons' Challenged at True/False

The screening of ‘The Commons’ during the True/False Film Festival led to a lot of off-screen action as several students featured in the film challenged the filmmakers’ process. Was their work journalism? Or something else?

Maya Little, Twitter: .@truefalse is screening... (thread)

Aarik Danielson, Columbia Daily Tribune: “Heat of the moment: ‘The Commons’ takes True/False viewers into heart of ‘Silent Sam’ protests”

Laura Sigmund, Vox Magazine: “Authentic filmmaking brings ‘The Commons’ to life”

True/False Film Festival: “Statement"

Alexandra Sharp, Columbia Missourian: “’The Commons’ receives backlash from student activists during True/False”

‘Leaving Neverland’

Ari Shapiro, Noah Caldwell & Mallory Yu, NPR: “’Neverland director on investigating ‘what happened once the bedroom door closed’”

Wesley Morris, New York Times: “Michael Jackson cast a spell. ‘Leaving Neverland’ breaks it.”

Ben Sisaro, New York Times: “HBO film revives lurid claims, imperiling thriving Michael Jackson estate”

Kelly Lawler, USA Today: “How documentaries like ‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘Lorena’ and ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ are changing minds”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “’Leaving Neverland’ sparks a re-examination of Michael Jackson’s legacy”

The need for moderation

Ryan Broderick, BuzzFeed: “The comment moderator is the most important job in the world right now”

Ryan Mac, BuzzFeed: “After the discovery of a pedophile ring, YouTube will disable comments on some videos featuring children”

Casey Newton, The Verge: “The trauma floor”

Munsif Vengattil & Paresh Dave, Reuters: “Some Facebook content reviewers in India complain of low pay, high pressure”

Fueling the Momo hoax

Laura Hazard Owen, Nieman Lab: “How local TV news stations are playing a major (and enthusiastic) role in spreading the Momo hoax”

Jim Waterson, The Guardian: “Viral ‘Momo challenge’ is a malicious hoax, say charities”

Covering Trump, Kim & the Hanoi Summit

David Nakamura, Washington Post: “In Hanoi, Kim Jung Un, a thumbs up and a question asked and answered”

David Nakamura, Washington Post: “Trump whipped up public emotion over Otto Warmbier’s death. Now it’s boomeranging back on him.”

Eric Talmadge, Associated Press: “North Korea media tries slicker, quicker summit coverage”

James Pearson, Ju-min Park, Reuters: “Big ask: North Korea’s Kim answers first questions from foreign journalists”

Caitlin Oprysko, POLITICO: “Journalists questioned Kim Jong Un. For once, he answered”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Sean Hannity throws Trump a Reaganesque lifeline in Hanoi”

Michael M. Grynbaum & Katie Rogers, New York Times: “White House bars 4 U.S. journalists from Trump’s dinner with Kim in Hanoi”

Philip Rucker & Josh Dawsey, Washington Post: “White House bans four journalists from covering Trump-Kim dinner because of shouted questions”

Amy Russo, HuffPost: “CPAC chair shrugs off Trump’s friendliness with despots”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “In Hanoi, White House embraces media despotism”

Google banning political advertising in Canada

Tom Cardoso, The Globe and Mail: “Google to ban political ads ahead of federal election, citing new transparency rules”

Mariella Moon, Engadget: “Google Canada will ban political ads before this year’s elections”

Montana ownership identification bill tabled

Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press: “Montana bill would require media to identify ownership”

Montana Standard: “Montana view: Newspapers’ ownership already disclosed”

Associated Press: “Montana bill requiring media to identify owners is tabled