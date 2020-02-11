 Views Preview: Stars & Stripes Funding in Jeopardy | KBIA
Views Preview: Stars & Stripes Funding in Jeopardy

The Pentagon’s latest budget request to Congress includes a significant cut to the Stars and Stripes. If passed, Defense Department officials say, the money could be moved to warfighting efforts, and it could communicate to troops directly. But, would it still meet the mission of an independent press?

Diana Stancy Correll, Military Times: “Stars and Stripes, military newspaper for service members, in jeopardy of losing Pentagon funding

Dorey Dickstein & Nikki Wentling, Stars & Stripes: “DOD proposes stripping Stars and Stripes’ funding in 2021 budget request

History-making Oscars

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “’Parasite’ makes Oscars history as the first foreign-language film to win best picture

Nicole Sperling & Brooks Barnes, New York Times: “Oscar triumph for ‘Parasite’ reflects Academy’s evolving identity

Will Thorne, Variety: “Oscars viewership sinks to new low with 23.6 million

Black News Channel launches

Liam Knox, NBC News: “First 24-hour news channel ‘by and for’ African Americans set to launch during Black History Month

NPR: “Black News Channel is a venue for missing African American voices, co-founder says

David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun: “News chief promises BNC will offer a look at black community never before seen on TV

Karu F. Daniels, The Root: “Former pro football player and Republican congressman J.C. Watts spearheads first Black News Channel, launching nationally this week
 

Gayle King, Lisa Leslie, Kobe 

David Bauder, Associated Press: “CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

Chris Trepany, USA Today: “Gayle King ‘very angry,’ calls out CBS over clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant’s rape charge

John Koblin, New York Times: “Gayle King faults CBS for promoting interview questions about Kobe Bryant

Minyvonne Burke, NBC News: “Snoop Dogg told by Susan Rice to ‘back off’ Gayle King over Kobe Bryant question

Kenya Evelyn, The Guardian: “Gayle King hits back after clip of Kobe Bryant question leads to hypocrisy charge

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Gayle King responds to angry backlash over her coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death

Kelly McBride, Poynter: “With Kobe Bryant, journalists are paying for their sins of the past”

CBS This Morning: “Lisa Leslie reflects on the legacy of Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus

Raymond Zhong, New York Times: “China clamps down on coronavirus coverage as cases surge

Emily Feng & Amy Cheng, NPR: “Critics say China has suppressed and censored information in coronavirus outbreak

Committee to Protect Journalists: “Malaysian reporter charged for commentary on Coronavirus

California freelance law

Kerry Flynn, CNN: “California law restricting freelance journalists may change

Associated Press: “California lawmaker wants labor law for freelancers changed

Carolyn Said, San Francisco Chronicle: “AB5 may ease caps for writers, photographers: more gig-law changes coming

