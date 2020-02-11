Views Preview: Stars & Stripes Funding in Jeopardy

The Pentagon’s latest budget request to Congress includes a significant cut to the Stars and Stripes. If passed, Defense Department officials say, the money could be moved to warfighting efforts, and it could communicate to troops directly. But, would it still meet the mission of an independent press?

Diana Stancy Correll, Military Times: “Stars and Stripes, military newspaper for service members, in jeopardy of losing Pentagon funding”

Dorey Dickstein & Nikki Wentling, Stars & Stripes: “DOD proposes stripping Stars and Stripes’ funding in 2021 budget request”

History-making Oscars

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “’Parasite’ makes Oscars history as the first foreign-language film to win best picture”

Nicole Sperling & Brooks Barnes, New York Times: “Oscar triumph for ‘Parasite’ reflects Academy’s evolving identity”

Will Thorne, Variety: “Oscars viewership sinks to new low with 23.6 million”

Black News Channel launches

Liam Knox, NBC News: “First 24-hour news channel ‘by and for’ African Americans set to launch during Black History Month”

NPR: “Black News Channel is a venue for missing African American voices, co-founder says”

David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun: “News chief promises BNC will offer a look at black community never before seen on TV”

Karu F. Daniels, The Root: “Former pro football player and Republican congressman J.C. Watts spearheads first Black News Channel, launching nationally this week”



Gayle King, Lisa Leslie, Kobe

David Bauder, Associated Press: “CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible”

Chris Trepany, USA Today: “Gayle King ‘very angry,’ calls out CBS over clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant’s rape charge”

John Koblin, New York Times: “Gayle King faults CBS for promoting interview questions about Kobe Bryant”

Minyvonne Burke, NBC News: “Snoop Dogg told by Susan Rice to ‘back off’ Gayle King over Kobe Bryant question”

Kenya Evelyn, The Guardian: “Gayle King hits back after clip of Kobe Bryant question leads to hypocrisy charge”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Gayle King responds to angry backlash over her coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death”

Kelly McBride, Poynter: “With Kobe Bryant, journalists are paying for their sins of the past”

CBS This Morning: “Lisa Leslie reflects on the legacy of Kobe Bryant”

Coronavirus

Raymond Zhong, New York Times: “China clamps down on coronavirus coverage as cases surge”

Emily Feng & Amy Cheng, NPR: “Critics say China has suppressed and censored information in coronavirus outbreak”

Committee to Protect Journalists: “Malaysian reporter charged for commentary on Coronavirus”

California freelance law

Kerry Flynn, CNN: “California law restricting freelance journalists may change”

Associated Press: “California lawmaker wants labor law for freelancers changed”

Carolyn Said, San Francisco Chronicle: “AB5 may ease caps for writers, photographers: more gig-law changes coming”