Voices From Tuesday's Primary Election In Greene County

KSMU talked to voters who had just cast ballots Tuesday at polling sites in Springfield. We asked why they went to the polls despite the pandemic.

Voter Jack McGee: "I've just been wanting to, I guess, just get more involved in voting for local and state politics more than just on Election Day every four years."

McGee said yes to expanding Medicaid in Missouri.

"I've seen a lot of stuff from both sides of the issue and valid arguments from both sides, but, ultimately, I think that Missouri is one of the last remaining13 states that have not expanded Medicaid protection, so I think it's about time we do that here."

Voter Juanita Murray: "I believe it's everyone's responsibility to come out and vote. We have freedom here in this United States, and if we don't go out and vote then we give up a lot of those freedoms by not voting."

Murray said there wasn't one particular ballot issue she came out for.

"I just wanted to be sure that my voice was heard."

Voter Steven Heard:

"I feel like it's my responsibility."

He voted yes on Medicaid expansion.

"I think it's important to expand it to the lower income families."

They all were satisfied with Greene County's attempts to make the election process as safe as possible for voters during the pandemic.



