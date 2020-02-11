Wednesday: Author Candacy Taylor Discusses 'Overground Railroad'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Author Candacy Taylor’s stepfather grew up in the Jim Crow South. But it wasn’t until she began researching her new book, “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America,” that she started to understand what he’d endured.

Black travelers in the 20th-century U.S. might be stopped by police on any pretext — and face serious harassment. They might be turned away by hostile hoteliers or gas station attendants. And that’s not even mentioning “Sundown Towns,” all-white towns which sometimes even featured signs warning black people to stay out in the harshest of terms. Missouri and Illinois were among the five states having the most Sundown Towns, Taylor writes.



And so black men like Taylor’s stepfather turned to the “Green Book.” Victor Green’s book highlighted businesses from coast to coast where black travelers could count on friendly reception — a respite from the racism and uncertainty that marred other spots on the roadways.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Taylor will join us to discuss “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” in advance of her reading at Left Bank Books on Thursday evening. She will highlight Missouri sites in the “Green Book” that remain today, as well as her thoughts on why the problems that made the “Green Book” necessary are not in the past.

Related Event

What: Candacy Taylor Book Reading

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

