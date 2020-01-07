Wednesday: Goodwill Adult High School And Its Vision For 2020

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

There are approximately 500,000 adults in Missouri without a high school diploma. In 2017, to help mitigate that setback, then-Gov. Eric Greitens signed a measure that called for the opening of alternative high schools for adults, and Goodwill won the contract.

The Metropolitan Employment Rehabilitation Services Goodwill established four Excel Centers across the state last fall in Springfield, Popular Bluff, St. Louis and Columbia. The program is an alternative tuition-free high school that helps adults over the age of 21 earn their high school diplomas. The four centers have roughly 900 students combined.



In St. Louis, the center on Locust Street recently had 47 students complete the program and cross the stage — seven times more than their first commencement, which consisted of just six students.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will hear more about the program and its vision for 2020. Joining the discussion will be Jadee Lauer, St. Louis Excel Center director.

Have a question or comment about the St. Louis Excel Center? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

