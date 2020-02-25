Wednesday: How The Modern Widows Club Helps Women Turn Grief Into Hope

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2013, Cyndi Williams found herself a sudden widow at only 38 years old. While she was out of town, her husband Joe had passed away due to an undiagnosed heart condition. Friends, co-workers and family gathered to accommodate and help Williams during her grieving period. But while she found support among her loved ones, she never quite found understanding.

She tried to attend support groups for widowed women, but quickly realized that she was in a different place than others, facing different challenges. Most of the women were over 60 years old, retired, had older children and had already worked out their grief — leaving Williams still misunderstood.

It wasn’t until she met another young widow that Williams said she felt like she found a soulmate. She realized those were the women she could relate most to.



Destiny Klimaszewski became a widow in 2015 at 21 years old, when a drunk driver crashed and killed her husband and 15-month-old baby. Like Williams, she also found herself supported by friends and family, but sought out others she could relate to.

Klimaszewski and Williams became friends in 2016. Williams had come across the Modern Widows Club online and knew it had to be brought to St. Louis. They attended the national organization's conference in October 2019 and soon started a local chapter that now meets once a month.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, the two co-leaders of Modern Widows Club’s St. Louis chapter will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about how the club helps foster friendships and connections between widows of all ages through regular meetings, community education, service and outreach.

