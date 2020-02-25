Wednesday: Local Ridesharing Driver Collects Riders’ Stories Of Trials, Triumphs

Two years ago, Uber driver Donald Bouton published “Backseat Inklings,” a 346-page literary diary detailing how his riders got through tough times.

Around that time, KSDK profiled Bouton, who has made thousands of trips in the St. Louis area. His riders have continued to share their stories of trial and tribulation since that first book, and Bouton now has plans to release a second book.

What inspired Bouton to pen the first volume was a blind Uber rider named Marcus Engel. Engel, who was accompanied by a service dog, told Bouton he and his friend had been hit by a drunk driver at a Blues hockey game. As a result of the crash, Engel lost his eyesight.

Bouton asked him how he endured losing his eyesight. Engel quoted a line from a Bob Dylan song, telling him “negativity don’t get you through.” Now Bouton says Engel is a motivational speaker who talks to medical students about how to communicate with the newly blind.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bouton will talk with host Sarah Fenske and share stories from his riders from various countries and states.

