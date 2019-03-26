Wednesday: Pushing Back Against Ageism With Author And Activist Ashton Applewhite

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Ashton Applewhite, author of the book "This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism."

Applewhite is in St. Louis this week for a Novel Neighbor-sponsored event at the Farrell Learning & Teaching Center. She is widely recognized as an expert on ageism and is also an activist and TED speaker.



Related Event

What: The Novel Neighbor Presents Author Ashton Applewhite

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Where: Farrell Learning & Teaching Center (520 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110)

