Weekend Outlook March 15-17, 2019

Archery classes will be held Friday (3/15) at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn archery basics including safety, bow anatomy and shooting technique. Registration is required.

The program, "Spring Migrants," will be held Friday (3/15) at 1 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, for ages seven to adult. The program will include an introduction to migratory birds and a walk on the trails to look for some. Registration is required.

The Drury women’s basketball team will host Kentucky Wesleyan College in the NCAA-II Midwest Regionals Friday (3/15) at 6 p.m. at O’Reilly Family Event Center. Learn more here.

"Wanderlust: A Travelogue Series" will take attendees to Ukraine Friday (3/15) at 2 p.m. at the Christian County Library Nixa branch, 208 McCroskey.

Kids six and younger are invited to “Get Your Green On!” Friday morning (3/15) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with books, activities and crafts.

Friday (3/15) is the last day of STEAM Break at the Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield. Activities are free with the cost of admission.

The MSHAA Show Me Showdown continues Friday through Saturday (3/15-3/16) at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center.

The Springfield Art Museum will host Pre-K Open Studios for ages three to five Friday morning (3/15) at 10:30 at the museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. Admission is free, but registration is required.

"Parent Café: Special Needs Edition" will be held Friday night (3/15) at 6 at the Library Center. Dinner and childcare will be provided. Registration is required.

ProMusica Joplin will present the Cheng2 Duo Friday night (3/15) at 7 at the Carthage School Auditorium, 714 S. Main in Carthage.

A trail cleanup at Wildcat Glades in Joplin will be held Saturday (3/16) from 9 to noon. Take a water bottle, tools and work gloves. Work will include trash and brush removal and some pruning.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Loyola Chicago Saturday (3/16) at noon and 2 p.m. and Sunday (3/17) at 11 a.m. at Killian Stadium, 2141 E. Pythian in Springfield. For ticket information, missouristatetix.com

Drury’s baseball team will host Quincy University Saturday (3/16) at noon and 3 p.m. and Sunday (3/17) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. Learn more here.

The Mystery Hour will tape show Friday night (3/15) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield. Guests will be Efren Ramirez, Shawn Askinozie and Joy and Nick Weiss.

Learn the basics of archery during a program Saturday morning (3/16) at 8:30 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Rd. 61 in Ash Grove. Registration is required.

Kip Moore will bring his “Room to Spare Acoustic Tour” to the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, Saturday night (3/16) at 8.

The Dublins Pass ShamRox Run Springfield will be held Saturday (3/16) at 8 a.m. at 317 Park Central East.

The Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday (3/16) at 2 p.m. in downtown Springfield. Vendors will open at noon at the Footbridge on C-Street. An Irish Pet Contest starts at 12:30, and an awards ceremony for the parade will start at 4:30 at Patton Alley Pub.

The St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will start at 9 p.m. Saturday (3/16) at various venues in downtown Springfield. The cost is $15 for 15 locations.

The 24th annual Eureka Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday (3/16) at 2 in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

A panel discussion on human trafficking will be held Saturday morning (3/16) at 10:30 at the Post Art Library, 1901 E. 20th in Joplin.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a five-mile guided hike on the Branson Creek Trails Saturday (3/16). Meet at the nature center and carpool. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, "Tots and Toads," for ages three to six, will be held Saturday morning (3/16) at 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 Nature Center Way. Registration is required.

The talk, “A Threat to their Hairdos: The Evolution of Uniforms and Gender Norms in the National Park Service,” will be held Saturday (3/16) at 1 at the Ponca Elk Education Center on Highway 43 in Ponca. It’s being presented by a park ranger from the Buffalo National River as part of Women’s History Month.

“Struggle for Education” will start Saturday and Sunday (3/16-3/17) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about the struggles Carver faced in trying to obtain a formal education in the post-Civil War United States.

The Marvel Film Fest will be held Saturday (3/16) at noon at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th in Joplin.

The program, “Conscious Parenting: From Chaos to Calm,” will be held Saturday (3/16) at 10 a.m. at the Library Center. Childcare will be provided. Registration is required.

A Photo Walk will be held Saturday morning (3/16) at 10 at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. The program will combine hiking with photography.

Storytime Saturdays will be held every Saturday through October 26 at 11 a.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The program, “It May be Charged that I Have Written too Freely: Elizabeth Keckly and Mary Lincoln Remember and Write” will be held Saturday (3/16) at 2 at the Library Center for kids in sixth through 12th grades. A program for adults will start at 7 p.m. Learn about Keckly, who bought herself out of slavery and became the first lady’s personal dresser and confidante.

The fifth annual Corndog Kickoff will be held Saturday (3/16) at 6 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant in Springfield. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and include fair food and beverage tasting and live music by Liz Moriondo.

The Anne of Green Gables Movie Party will be held Saturday (3/16) at 1 p.m. at the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th. Watch the Anne of Greene Gables miniseries from 1985.

Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains will present Rodney Atkins in concert Saturday night (3/16) 7 at the West Plains Civic Center. For ticket information, (417) 256-8123. Learn more here.

The series, MOXIE FLIX, which focuses on films kids should see before they turn 13, will feature the 1951 film, “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” Saturday morning (3/16) at 10 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield.

The Family STEAM Challenge will be held Saturday morning (3/16) at 10 at the Library Center for five-years-old to sixth graders and their families.

The 24th annual NIXPO Business and Community Expo will be held Saturday (3/16) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nixa High School, 514 S. Nicholas Rd. in Nixa. It will feature more than 120 business and food booths; Louie, the Springfield Cardinals’ mascot, and community workshops.

The Gillioz, 325 Park Central East, will host a screening of “The Wizard of Oz” Sunday afternoon (3/17) at 3. Tickets are $5.

The program, “Gardeners Guide to Heirlooms, Hybrids and GMO,” will be held Sunday (3/17) at 2 at the Library Station for adults.

The local film, “Bury the Hatchet,” will be shown Sunday night (3/17) at 7 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield.

The band, Bowling for Soup, will be in concert Sunday night (3/17) at 7 at The Complex, 307 Park Central East in Springfield.

Kids in first through fifth grade are invited to use recycled materials to explore STEAM concepts Sunday (3/17) at 2 at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th in Joplin.

