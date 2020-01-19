'We're Going To The Super Bowl!' Kansas City Celebrates End To 50-Year Drought

For the first time in half a century, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday to win the AFC Championship, a year after falling just short in a heartbreaking overtime loss to the New England Patriots.

"Chiefs Kingdom, we're going to the Super Bowl!" team owner Clark Hunt shouted to the crowd soon after he was presented with the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after his father, the founder of the Chiefs franchise.



The victory over the Titans earns Kansas City a spot in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 3. They will play either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers, who played in the NFC Championship Sunday night.

It's the first time the Chiefs will play on the NFL's biggest stage since 1970, when Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram led Kansas City to a championship over the Minnesota Vikings.



WE'RE GOING TO MIAMI! pic.twitter.com/CkUZqzhrRM— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Fans celebrated Sunday night across the metro, letting out 50 years of pent-up frustration.

