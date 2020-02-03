What You Need To Know About Kansas City's Super Bowl Victory Celebration

Kansas City will be a sea of red as Chiefs fans get a chance to celebrate the team’s victory with a parade and rally on Wednesday.

The celebration starts at 11:30 a.m. and includes a rally at Union Station around 1:30 p.m.

City officials have been tight-lipped on details so far, but we expect more information, including the route and transportation details, on Tuesday around 11 a.m., according to Kansas City Sports Commission spokeswoman Katherine Fox. People can also sign up for text alerts, such as public safety updates, from AlertKC.

The last time the city saw a celebration on this scale was the 2015 Royals parade. Fox said planners have learned a lot from that event, such as making sure to include more porta-potties.

“This is going to be a huge event, a fun event and this is something that is 50 years in the making,” said city spokesman Chris Hernandez said.

KCUR will continue to update this story with information as it comes in. Here’s what we know so far:

WEATHER:

It will likely be a cold and cloudy day with a high of 29 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.

SECURITY:

The Kansas City Police Department promises "all hands on deck" at the parade, according to a news release.

During the Super Bowl viewing party Sunday at the Power and Light District, police arrested 14 people and ejected 45 people. KCPD also said it is also following up on 163 reports of celebratory gunfire.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Several schools have already canceled classes for the day, including Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools and Hickman Mills.

Hernandez said the city wants families to feel welcome at the parade.

“We're telling everyone to remember that public consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited,” he said. “We want it to be a family friendly event.”

CELEBRITIES:

We have not heard whether to expect appearances from any of the celebrities who congratulated the team after winning the AFC Championship.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, however, extended an invitation to halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez on Twitter:



Hey, @JLo and @shakira ! Based on your outstanding performances last night during an historic #SuperBowl for #ChiefsKingdom, I want to let you know that we’d love to have you at Wednesday’s victory parade too! Hope to see you soon in #KansasCity (the bigger one in Missouri) pic.twitter.com/tF796DYZC8— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020

Aviva Okeson-Haberman is the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter: @avivaokeson.

