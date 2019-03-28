Whiteman Air Force Base One of Three Locations that will House B-21s

The U.S. military has chosen Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster as one of three bases where the new B-21 bombers will be housed.

The B-21s will be replacing the B-2 stealth bombers, which are based at Whiteman, starting next year. A base in South Dakota was chosen as the preferred location and the formal training unit for the bombers capable of launching thermonuclear weapons.

The first B-21s are expected to be delivered to the South Dakota base in the middle of next year, and that Whiteman and another base in Texas will get the B-21s after that. In a press release, the Air Force said it will make its final decisions about where to base the B-21s in 2021.