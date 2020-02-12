Wildhaber Says He Won't Leave St. Louis County Police Despite $10.25 Million Settlement

Lt. Keith Wildhaber has no plans to leave the St. Louis County Police Department anytime soon, even though the county is going to pay him millions of dollars over the next two years as part of a discrimination lawsuit settlement.

“I got 26 years in. I want to finish my career on my terms,” Wildhaber said Wednesday in an interview with St. Louis Public Radio and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch — the first time he’s spoken publicly since reaching the settlement.

St. Louis County agreed to a $10.25 million payout earlier this week in order to resolve a lawsuit brought by Wildhaber, who is gay, over workplace discrimination in the police department.

Wildhaber is expected to get about $6.5 million of the total settlement, with the rest of the money going to his attorneys. A jury initially awarded Wildhaber just shy of $20 million in October, but the officer agreed to take less money, in part to avoid a lengthy legal battle with the county. Missouri law also caps the amount of money that can be awarded in a civil lawsuit.

While Wildhaber said he always thought his attorneys had a “good case” to make about the discrimination against him, he said he was “absolutely floored” when the jury awarded him nearly $20 million. He never expected to get millions of dollars if he won his case.

Wildhaber said he isn’t sure what he will do with his new wealth yet. He plans to use some of the money to “take care of his family,” but otherwise had no plans to purchase a new car or house. He lives in South County and said he is happy to stay there.

He’s also pleased with his current job. After the initial jury verdict was handed down, Wildhaber was given the promotion to lieutenant he had sought for years. He was also put in charge of the police’s new, two-person diversity and inclusion office which is aimed at making sure everyone on the police force is treated equally.

Wildhaber said the diversity and inclusion team, formed in December, is already hard at work.

“We’re reviewing policy and procedure now — our discrimination policy, workplace harassment policy, promotion policy, selection processes for specialized units. We formed a committee of officers that are going to help guide us through this process of becoming a more inclusive and diverse organization,” Wildhaber said. “I think it’s going to be very important for the department going forward.”

In the interview, Wildhaber said he appreciated the way most county leaders had responded to his case. He specifically cited County Executive Sam Page, who he said was very gracious in his comments about Wildhaber’s allegations of discrimination. Wildhaber and Page plan to have lunch in the near future, he said.

The officer also wished his boss, Police Chief Jon Belmar, “the best” in his retirement. Belmar announced he would be stepping down in April a few hours before Wildhaber’s settlement was made public on Monday.

Belmar was blamed by some county leaders for Wildhaber’s alleged discrimination and subsequent expensive settlement with the county. But Page has said Belmar’s retirement wasn’t a result of the Wildhaber case and had been planned for several months.

Belmar declined an interview Wednesday when reporters saw him in the hallway at county police headquarters.

Some members of the police force were supportive of Wildhaber during the lawsuit, he said. After it was initially filed, Wildhaber said one of his colleagues bought him a mug in the shape of a unicorn with a rainbow as a way to show the officer’s support. Wildhaber keeps the mug on his desk today.

Wildhaber said he had been open about being gay for about half of his career with the police department, but some members of his family didn’t know about his sexuality until relatively recently.

His mother discovered Wildhaber was gay when she saw his lawsuit being covered on the local television news, he said.

In the interview, Wildhaber was critical of local LGBTQ organizations in Missouri. He said the organizations have never “reached out” to him personally about his lawsuit.

Follow Julie on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

