William Woods University Receives $1.7 Million Gift For Center For Equine Medicine

William Woods University in Fulton announced a record $1.7 million gift Monday for the Center for Equine Medicine.

The donation will go toward continuing development of the center and helping fund the diagnostic, therapeutic and equestrian teaching facilities there.

The $1.7 million gift came from Theresa Vonderschmitt, a longtime William Woods benefactor, businesswoman and member of the school's Board of Trustees since 2004, according to a news release.

The Center for Equine Medicine will be used for undergraduate research and horse care, classrooms and an indoor riding facility. Four horse stalls for isolating ill and contagious horses already exist, as does an emergency research section.

The center will have a full-time veterinarian with an extensive background in sports medicine, reproduction, general equine medicine and surgery. It will be a home for the veterinarian, Paul Schiltz, and his family, allowing him to be at hand in-case of an emergency.

“This incredibly generous donation will allow us to complete renovations to the indoor space and provide the veterinary and lab equipment that will be used to treat our horses and teach our students,” Schiltz, an associate professor in the School of Equestrian Studies, said in the release.