Workers Protest Racial Inequality On Day Of National Strike

Hundreds of workers are rallying in U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality. The efforts are part of a nationwide strike that organizers hoped would involve tens of thousands of people walking off the job. Visible shows of support for the effort on Monday largely came in the form of smaller protests held in cities around the country. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was arranged by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.