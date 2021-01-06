Youth Symphony of Kansas City Celebrates the New Year

Program
Youth Symphony of Kansas City, Stephen Davis conductor
Radetzky March, Op. 228 by Johann Strauss
Overture to Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi
Slavonic Dance in G Minor, Op. 46, No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak
City Beautiful by Ingrid Stolzel
Hoe-Down from "Rodeo" by Aaron Copland
The Moldau by Bedrich Smetana
Click here for the Youth Symphony of Kansas City New Year's Day 2021 Streaming Performance of Dvorak's New world Symphony.
