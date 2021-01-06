Youth Symphony of Kansas City Celebrates the New Year

Program

Youth Symphony of Kansas City, Stephen Davis conductor

Radetzky March, Op. 228 by Johann Strauss

Overture to Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi

Slavonic Dance in G Minor, Op. 46, No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak

City Beautiful by Ingrid Stolzel

Hoe-Down from "Rodeo" by Aaron Copland

The Moldau by Bedrich Smetana

Click here for the Youth Symphony of Kansas City New Year's Day 2021 Streaming Performance of Dvorak's New world Symphony.

For more information on the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, visit YouthSymphonyKC.org

