Radio Rivals - A Challenge for Public Radio Donors

The highly-anticipated MU-KU Border Showdown football game is making a comeback on Saturday, Sept. 6, and there's a new kind of rivalry taking shape over the airwaves. The universities' public radio stations - Columbia, Missouri's KBIA and Lawrence, Kansas's Kansas Public Radio - are engaging in a friendly game of our own: a "Radio Rivals" fundraiser.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 4, both stations will compete to see who can rally the most donors for their station and their community by the end of the weekend, Sunday, Sept. 7.

Here’s how it works:

  • 1 gift to KPR = 1 point
  • And a gift from a first-time donor is worth DOUBLE!

MU Football fans and public radio listeners unite: give a gift in support of the Tigers plus local journalism and music starting Thursday. Help us Go! Fight! Fund! for public radio!