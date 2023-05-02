Learn from researchers and leaders from MU Health Care and the University of Missouri School of Medicine. KBIA’s Darren Hellwege explores the latest innovations in research and clinical care.
Missouri Child Psychiatry Project Helps Missouri Family Doctors, Families
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Laine Young-Walker, MD who chairs the Psychiatry Department at the Missouri School of Medicine, and with Wendy Ell, Executive Director of the Missouri Child Psychiatry Project about how MO-CPAP helps family doctors and families get resources to families of children with mental illness.