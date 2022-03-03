© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Published March 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Kelsey Hammond
Marilyn McLeod

With two galleries inside one fabulous location in The District, there's sure to be something for everyone to enjoy at Columbia Art League. Director KELSEY HAMMOND tells us about the latest show: "Tiny Things." Also, League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to (virtually) meet the new city manager for Columbia, De'Carlon Seewood, at this month's 'Lunch and Learn'. Participants will be able to ask questions. (3:00) March 3, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperKelsey HammondColumbia Art LeagueMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
