Paul Pepper: Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters
Kelsey Hammond
Marilyn McLeod
With two galleries inside one fabulous location in The District, there's sure to be something for everyone to enjoy at Columbia Art League. Director KELSEY HAMMOND tells us about the latest show: "Tiny Things." Also, League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to (virtually) meet the new city manager for Columbia, De'Carlon Seewood, at this month's 'Lunch and Learn'. Participants will be able to ask questions. (3:00) March 3, 2022