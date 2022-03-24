© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Teri Walden, Meals on Wheels, "Big Wheels 2022"

Published March 24, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
Teri Walden

Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY tells us what the difference is between solid hardwood flooring and engineered hardwood flooring, and when to choose one over the other. Also, Meals on Wheels executive director TERI WALDEN talks about 50 years of delivering hot meals to those 65 and over in our community. Their 'big' fundraiser is going on now! (4:45) March 24, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneTeri WaldenMeals on Wheels Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
